Of course, the United States still has security interests with Saudi Arabia; according to the State Department, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Khalid bin Salman about “regional security issues,” including efforts to end the disastrous war in Yemen launched by the Saudis more than six years ago.Yet the prince now holds the relatively lowly post of deputy defense minister. If it were necessary to host a senior Saudi official to address those matters, the White House could have invited the foreign minister. Instead, Mr. Biden chose to rehabilitate a member of the ruling family who left Washington in disgrace in 2019 after publicly insisting that reports of Khashoggi’s murder inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul were “absolutely false, and baseless.” The CIA concluded that Khalid bin Salman played a key role in the killing by inducing Khashoggi, a contributing columnist for The Post who was living outside Washington, to seek paperwork he needed at the Istanbul consulate, rather than the embassy in D.C.