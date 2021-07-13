When I talk to Cubans now, few know much about the sinking or the protests, but nearly all say things are worse than they were in 1994. Inflation is raging; food is again becoming scarce; and the pandemic deprives the economy, already wheezing from U.S. sanctions, of the euros and dollars it needs to survive. With the resignation in April of Raúl Castro as Communist Party leader, the government is run by bland bureaucrats not named Castro.