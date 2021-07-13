Merkel, who has held office since 2005 but plans to retire after Germany’s Sept. 26 national elections, is coming to Washington on Thursday for a valedictory meeting with President Biden — and maybe a fond farewell to many American liberals who considered her, especially during Donald Trump’s ugly presidency, a “defender of democracy and human dignity who has stood by her beliefs,” as the president of Harvard’s alumni association put it in 2019.
Her record on marriage, though, typifies a political career more complicated than American fans may appreciate. In terms of German political thought, her lodestar has been Max Weber’s damage-limiting “ethic of responsibility,” not Immanuel Kant’s moralistic “categorical imperative.”
Steering a zigzag course through various crises, she has brought her country to a new position that is strong and consonant with what German voters want — but a bit more distant from the United States.
Merkel first ran for chancellor in 2005 on deregulation and tax cuts; U.S. conservatives saw her as a new Margaret Thatcher: “The ideal candidate,” the Weekly Standard gushed. That supply-side program faded after she accepted the chancellorship in a parliamentary coalition with the left-leaning Social Democrats.
Instead, Merkel pursued old-fashioned budget-balancing, both at home and abroad, imposing it on debt-strapped southern European nations — despite their complaints and Washington’s — in return for German aid during global financial crises.
In 2010, Merkel promised to undo a previous government’s pledge to phase out nuclear power — only to flip-flop after the March 2011 accident at Japan’s Fukushima plant caused an antinuclear outcry in Germany. Germany temporarily had to burn more coal, one reason per capita carbon emissions in Germany decreased more slowly during Merkel’s tenure than they did in the United States.
After saying in 2010 that multiculturalism had “utterly failed,” she agreed during the summer of 2015 to admit 1 million refugees fleeing Middle Eastern wars, rather than absorb blame for keeping them out.
This was by far her boldest stroke — and, politically, the riskiest. In 2016, as Germany struggled to cope, and an anti-immigrant far-right party strengthened, Merkel, via the European Union, essentially paid Turkey’s dictator Recep Tayyip Erdogan billions of dollars to stop the flow of people.
She finessed marriage, too, voting no in her personal capacity but only after permitting a “free vote” for her conservative party, which she knew — as did everyone else — would result in passage.
Merkel can plausibly argue that all these episodes have had happy endings. Europe’s common currency has survived; Germany’s carbon reductions have accelerated; integration of immigrants is improving; support for right-wing parties has plateaued around 10 percent. On same-sex marriage, she got credit for letting it become law, which probably helped her 2017 reelection campaign.
Merkel’s party’s standing in the polls did suffer earlier this year amid her perceived mishandling of a surge in coronavirus cases. The conservatives have since recovered, however, and now lead the second-place Greens by 11 percentage points.
The outlook is cloudier on German relations with the United States. Merkel is a fundamentally pro-American politician, raised in East Germany under a Russian-dominated communist regime she abhorred. Yet she found herself saying, after Trump clashed with her and other Europeans at the 2017 Group of Seven meeting, that the days when Europe could “completely depend on others are, to a certain extent, over.”
She was voicing a growing sense — based, alas, in reality — that U.S. politics had entered an unstable new normal. That sense has endured after Trump. For many Germans, deeply scarred by the U.S. mishandling of Iraq and Afghanistan even before Trump, a transatlantic alliance once based on shared values and interests is now subject to partisan shifts between Republican and Democratic administrations.
A new survey for the European Council on Foreign Relations, in fact, shows that 39 percent of Germans consider the United States “a necessary partner … we must strategically cooperate with,” as opposed to 19 percent who see it as an “ally.” (Meanwhile, a combined 22 percent consider the United States either a “rival” or an “adversary.”)
Berlin has, accordingly, spread its geopolitical bets, refusing to give up a lucrative gas pipeline link with Vladimir Putin’s Russia and pursuing an investment agreement with China, despite objections from the United States and even other members of the European Union.
Merkel has made the most of her country’s soft power — its financial strength; its democratic prestige — but, bowing to Germany’s quasi-pacifist public opinion, and sheltering under the U.S.-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization, she has done little to bolster German hard power through higher military spending.
How much longer Biden and future U.S. presidents can continue to tolerate that, without offending the United States’ own electorate, is a crucial question that Merkel is undoubtedly only too happy to let her successor deal with.
