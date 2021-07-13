Former conservative prime minister Malcolm Turnbull described the conservative denialists in the cabinet as behaving like “terrorists” by threatening to blow the government apart whenever their views are challenged. And it’s not just Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s party that is behind this. The National Party (the junior member in the coalition government) is now led by a climate denialist. Once that party represented farmers, but it has become captive to coal and gas. While the National Farmers Federation calls for climate action, the “Nats” boost fossil fuels, holding onto their dwindling constituency with the falsehood that if voters haven’t got gas and coal mining, they’ve got no future. But coal mines and gas wells are destroying some of the nation’s best agricultural lands, which when well managed yield enduring wealth. Farmers are “locking their gates” to these industries, and protesters have been arrested as they oppose gas and coal.