The child tax credit has been around since 1997, but the American Rescue Plan that Biden signed earlier this year made two revolutionary changes to it, in addition to simply increasing its size. First, it made the credit fully refundable, meaning that even families with too little income to pay federal income taxes will still get it. Second, it changed the credit from something you calculate when you file your taxes the following April to a monthly benefit, in the form of a direct deposit or a check.