The United States needs to radically alter its approach when it comes to Russia and cybersecurity. Although the nature of cyberspace means that some limited international cooperation is necessary, Washington should stop acting as though U.N. treaties are a solution. Given that Russia and other authoritarian states are sure to use these forums to further their own goals, the United States must be realistic about Russia’s intentions and the role of international agreements in addressing cyberthreats. More immediately, the United States should push hard to rally like-minded democracies to combat authoritarian misuse of U.N. mechanisms.