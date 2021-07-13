Quibblers argued that the short suborbital flight didn’t really count as being “in space.” Pundits lamented that Branson is damaging the environment with unnecessary emissions and wasting resources that could have gone to Earth’s needier billions — a complaint they extend to Jeff Bezos, the owner of The Post who is set to take his own private space flight later this month. Author Sim Kern pointed out just how difficult it is to keep someone alive in space for any length of time: “I don’t know if they realize the futility … Or if being a billionaire makes you so delusional that they really think they can buy a Mars colony in their lifetimes.”