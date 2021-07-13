Most reply, “No, seriously, what do you think?” So, I sigh and say: (1) I don’t know if Trump will run in 2024; (2) whether he runs, other serious candidates will; (3) I don’t know if he will win that contest; and (4) if he does, I don’t think he will win unless the Democrats nominate Vice President Harris as their standard-bearer. How’s that for being cautious?
President Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) have led the Democrats to the left, probably too far to correct their course before 2024 — although both Bill Clinton and Barack Obama did so in 1996 and 2012.
Why the three presidents since George Bush have refused to try to capture the middle ground in U.S. politics during their first years in office amazes me. It is probably because we are in our 21st year of extreme politics; Americans since 2000 have elected a Republican, then a Democrat, then a Republican and now a Democrat and we seesaw back and forth between the two parties’ most outspoken poles.
Add to that the impact of social media and the way cable news has broken into two, fiercely opposed camps. Obama came into office with a deep ideological attachment to progressive ideas that was well illustrated in his pre-presidential books, record and statements. Trump, by contrast, was a first-time pol who could not for a week — much less a year or two — resist the lure of online battle, especially when the campaign against him never stopped.
Bush was the last president to even so much as try to reach for the political center. That came in the brief period between Jan. 2001 through May 24, 2001, when Sen. Jim Jeffords switched parties and ended the promise of Bush’s “compassionate conservative” era even before 9/11 thrust Bush into a wartime presidency where all domestic issues became secondary. Bush never gave up. He tried for both Social Security reform in 2005 and ran into a wall of two-party disdain. The GOP’s conservatives blew up Bush’s immigration reform in 2007.
Bush’s political instincts matched those of presidents’ past: use the presidency to try to capture the center of America. It usually takes two terms, because centrists often do not win primaries in either party anymore.
The vast expansion of federal spending, “woke” controversies and a static defense budget in the face of the looming challenge from China guarantees that “moderates” need not apply to GOP voters in 2024.
Even Republican candidates who are genuinely conservative but are of moderate tone and temperament don’t appear poised to flourish in the next presidential cycle. The early primaries have become war zones: Newt Gingrich, and then Trump, turned GOP presidential primaries into exercises in media bashing. Trump perfected the tactic that the former speaker first demonstrated in the 2012 debates: directing his firepower not at his opponents but at television’s talking heads. That was a turning point. Running for the GOP nomination? Be prepared to torch the media if you want to win hearts and minds in the Republican voting booth.
There are a handful of holdouts in cable and network news resisting the self-selection of programs into either blue or red arenas. The new network NewsNation Now is going to see if there is a space on the cable dial for the old-school style, and it may work.
But not in time for the political cycle in 2024 to change. With or without Trump, it will be a GOP committed to judicial nominations like Trump made, defense spending significantly larger than Trump’s and the continued blistering of media elites. Add to that, with a rise in visibility of critical race theory, criticism of academic and education elites as well.
The course is already marked. Democrats have run to the left and no soft words and happy faces will hide it this time around.
The GOP isn’t going to run on sweet reason and Romney/Bush/Reagan graciousness.
My only certain prediction? Many Republicans will try. Among them: Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Florida Sen. Rick Scott. Any would-be nominee has to take on media bias and do so persuasively. Trump is a proven brawler in that space. Can one of the others promise to be more effective in attacking media than the former president?