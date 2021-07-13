Even Republican candidates who are genuinely conservative but are of moderate tone and temperament don’t appear poised to flourish in the next presidential cycle. The early primaries have become war zones: Newt Gingrich, and then Trump, turned GOP presidential primaries into exercises in media bashing. Trump perfected the tactic that the former speaker first demonstrated in the 2012 debates: directing his firepower not at his opponents but at television’s talking heads. That was a turning point. Running for the GOP nomination? Be prepared to torch the media if you want to win hearts and minds in the Republican voting booth.