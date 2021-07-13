The expansion of mail-in voting in 2020 made it significantly easier for Americans with disabilities to engage in the electoral process. Turnout among these voters increased by six percentage points between 2016 and 2020, amounting to 1.7 million more voters. Last year, only 11 percent of voters with disabilities reported having trouble voting, a number that remains too high but is a significant improvement from the 26 percent who faced voting issues in 2012.
Since then, however, 17 states have enacted a combined 28 laws limiting voting access. A dozen states have specifically targeted mail-in ballots. Some laws reduce the time voters have to request or submit a mail-in ballot; others restrict the availability of drop-off locations. But all serve the same purpose: limiting access to the alternative voting methods that many voters with disabilities rely on. Nancy Crowther, a Texas voter who lives with a neuromuscular disease, put it plainly: “They’re taking a lot of the dignity away from people with disabilities.”
It may seem incomprehensible that such legislation could be a deliberate attempt to marginalize the disabled community. But it’s hard to assume good faith, especially after one GOP legislator openly admitted that he thinks “everybody shouldn’t be voting.” And with more than 38 million people with disabilities eligible to vote, this is a formidable bloc with the power to influence election outcomes. Intentional or not, these bills threaten a movement that’s been building for decades and puts the rights of Americans with disabilities on the line.
Activists have spent years fighting to build political power and secure basic freedoms for people with disabilities, but theirs is a history that is often overlooked. Last year’s extraordinary “Crip Camp,” one of the first documentaries produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, tells the story of a group of young advocates who came together in the ’70s to fight discrimination. It is a powerful reminder of what’s at stake today.
The film focuses on Camp Jened — a joyous summer camp for teenagers with disabilities in the Catskills Mountains of New York — where campers embraced a countercultural spirit and realized what society could be like without the injustices they experienced at school, at work and in life. Many who attended became leaders in the disability rights movement, including Judy Heumann, who recounted in the documentary the horror of learning about institutions such as Willowbrook State School in New York, where children with disabilities were crowded together, malnourished and exposed to disease. She became a leading voice for the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, which contained an anti-discrimination provision for any institution receiving federal money and had to overcome two vetoes from President Richard Nixon before becoming law. By July 1990, that same movement helped get the Americans With Disabilities Act signed into law.
The fight for disability rights is far from over, and making voting more difficult for the community is only the latest threat. People with disabilities face a higher unemployment rate. Many are still fighting for the right to live independently. Medicaid offers home and community-based services to keep people with disabilities in their homes instead of institutions and to provide vital assistance for daily tasks, but the program has limited funding and isn’t accessible to everyone who qualifies.
But there are signs of hope, especially in terms of voting. Fourteen states have passed laws to make it easier to vote by mail, offer more drop-off locations and even increase accessibility services for voters with disabilities. Some have introduced online voting for voters with disabilities, an option military and overseas voters have had for years. More states should follow suit, as should federal lawmakers. An important start could be passing the For the People Act in the Senate, which includes several provisions specifically protecting voters with disabilities. Legislators should listen to calls from disability rights activists to improve that bill by exempting voters with disabilities from paper ballot requirements.
After all, the biggest threat to our country’s election integrity is not voter fraud — which is a fraudulent claim itself — but the silencing of Americans whose voices deserve to be heard. This fight reflects an ongoing Catch-22 that Heumann wrote about in her memoir “Being Heumann”: “Until institutions were forced to accommodate us, we would remain locked out and invisible — and as long as we were locked out and invisible, no one would see our true force and would dismiss us.” Protecting people with disabilities’ right to vote is crucial to ensuring they will never be dismissed again.
