The film focuses on Camp Jened — a joyous summer camp for teenagers with disabilities in the Catskills Mountains of New York — where campers embraced a countercultural spirit and realized what society could be like without the injustices they experienced at school, at work and in life. Many who attended became leaders in the disability rights movement, including Judy Heumann, who recounted in the documentary the horror of learning about institutions such as Willowbrook State School in New York, where children with disabilities were crowded together, malnourished and exposed to disease. She became a leading voice for the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, which contained an anti-discrimination provision for any institution receiving federal money and had to overcome two vetoes from President Richard Nixon before becoming law. By July 1990, that same movement helped get the Americans With Disabilities Act signed into law.