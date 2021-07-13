As candidates in competitive 2020 congressional races in Texas — races we lost — we’re intimately familiar with this disconnect. Both of us had coveted spots on the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s “Red to Blue” list of candidates deemed strong bets to flip congressional seats. In our campaigns, we heard from voters every day who were eager to replace Trump but weren’t necessarily motivated to pull the lever for Democrats. But rather than ask what voters in our districts were most concerned with, party organizations such as the DCCC pushed us to dull our message and limit voter contact in favor of rudderless advertising.