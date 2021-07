Any member found to have assisted the insurrectionists should be expelled from Congress pursuant to Section 3 of the 14th Amendment (which states, “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress … who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”)