Johnson: For lots of folks, the word racism is interpreted to be shorthand for White people’s hatred of people of color. And on the right — where an uncritical version of patriotism is more prevalent in parts of its base — the suggestion that hatred is baked into America is offensive. But structural racism has little to do with the hearts of men. It simply states that our country was organized around a set of policies and norms that has caused the way our society is structured to disadvantage certain racial and ethnic groups — not because the United States hates them but because they were not appropriately considered. It says it’s the nation’s responsibility to address the structures that work against our professed ideals of equality and liberty. When the nation fails to do so, it is a crime of the state.