If the United States doesn’t intervene in Haiti, the best we can hope for is a return of a U.N. peacekeeping force. That is decidedly problematic, given that the last time U.N. peacekeepers were stationed in Haiti, they were accused of sexual assaults and they inadvertently created a cholera epidemic that killed thousands of people. Some U.S. troops have committed atrocities of their own in the past, but they are usually far more capable and disciplined than the ragtag militaries that typically serve under the U.N. flag. Haiti would undoubtedly be better off, at least for a time, if the 82nd Airborne answered its call for help. But that isn’t going to happen.