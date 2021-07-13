Browse the masterpieces of this remarkable new artist online, or visit us in our New York gallery this fall.
Landscape — Ukrainian Field at Sunset
Oil on canvas, 2015
Estimate: $435,000
The artist recalls the majestic feeling of gazing upon natural gas drilling infrastructure bathed in the soft glow of evening.
From the Heart
Acrylic on fabric, 2016
Estimate: $75,000-90,000
Mr. Biden’s edgy, playful expression of pride over his work in a former career.
The Treachery of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
Oil on canvas, 2017
Estimate: $330,000-355,000
Revealing his philosophical depth, Mr. Biden explores whether a revenue source is in the eye of the beholder.
Federal Income Tax Return
Mixed media on office paper, 2018
Estimate: $280,000
The artist’s courageous response to the challenge posed by the IRS Form 1040.
Portrait — The Art Buyer as Seen from the White House Ethics Office
Tempera on wood, 2021
Estimate: $500,000
The painter boldly proclaims: One man’s corruption is another’s art dealing. Who are we to judge?
Painters Who Would Appear in This Gallery if Not Named Biden
Gouache on paper, 2021
Estimate: Priceless
Res ipsa loquitur, as an enterprising U.S. attorney might say.
