In case you missed the brouhaha here, the president’s 51-year-old son, whose shady business dealings have long been the subject of scrutiny, is now being represented by a SoHo gallery owner who expects to sell some of Hunter Biden’s abstract paintings for hundreds of thousands of dollars. The White House has said the identity of the buyers won’t be disclosed, so that neither Hunter Biden nor his father can be unduly influenced by big-spending art patrons who might see some benefit in funneling money to the president’s son.