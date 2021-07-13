Last month, a top Qatari official disclosed that Indian officials and Taliban leaders had held a meeting in Doha. Pakistan was not happy about these reports. In fact, Pakistan rejected including the Indians in Afghan peace talks. Although Pakistan has been engaging with India recently (both countries announced a cease-fire agreement in February), Pakistan has never been keen on engagement between the Taliban and India. Recently, Pakistani security officials told parliamentarians in a closed-door meeting that the Afghan Taliban are no longer cooperative and that they want to take over Kabul by force. In this meeting, the officials also said that there is no difference between the Afghan and Pakistani Taliban, who have been attacking Pakistani security forces for a long time. Pakistan has always accused the Pakistani Taliban of being supported by India.