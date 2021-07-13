But none of these outsiders seems particularly worked up about Joe Biden — who is, you might recall, the president. He’s almost a bystander in the current Republican narrative about how America is about to be utterly destroyed. It’s not just that they’ve found Biden is reasonably likable, or at least difficult to hate. The reason he isn’t their main focus is that the culture war is always what Republicans are concerned about, and as an older white man Biden just can’t be a symbol of frightening change in the way Barack Obama and Bill Clinton were.