Texas Republicans have been at the forefront of the nationwide effort to bestow freedoms on political allies while curtailing them for others. In addition to its voter suppression effort, Texas also enacted a law prescribing in detail how teachers can discuss race. Slavery and racism may not be portrayed as “anything other than deviations from, betrayals of, or failures to live up to, the authentic founding principles of the United States, which include liberty and equality.” No credit may be given for internships “involving social or public policy advocacy.”