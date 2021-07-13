As the tournament began, English players continued kneeling before kickoff, as they had done in matches before, as a gesture against racism. Rather than supporting them, their own fans booed them. The booing was backed by several Conservative politicians, including Home Secretary Priti Patel and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who both defended the backlash as valid frustration from the fans. The players and their manager, Gareth Southgate, were quick to explain the meaning of their gesture — that they were doing it as a protest against racism — but that simple and clear explanation still was not enough to placate the fans.