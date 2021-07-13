Now is the time for the world’s athletes to rise up — as the United States’ college athletes have done — to demand an Olympic movement that puts them first: their interests, their dignity, their safety, their values. Without them, the Olympics is worse than nothing at all. Without them, it is only bloat and blindness. If they are once again expected to redeem a misbegotten Olympics with their brilliance and beauty, they should at least come home with more than memories and — for a few — medals.