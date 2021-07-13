In that, Mr. Rogers’s arrest dovetails with a bill the GOP-controlled Texas legislature is attempting to advance this week, which would impose a raft of new rules and potential penalties on people at various points in the voting process. The bill would ban election workers from giving absentee ballot applications to people who have not requested them; it would crack down on people attempting to help others to vote; and it would slap criminal punishments on poll workers who do not follow rules concerning poll watchers. Texas’s ever-expanding web of rules and restrictions would not just limit the activities it explicitly prohibits; it would force election workers, volunteers and even friends of would-be voters to second guess whether they should drive an acquaintance to the polls or ask a disruptive poll watcher to quiet down — in case Mr. Paxton decides to make a case out of it.