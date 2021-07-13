Abundant evidence of Haiti’s spiraling emergency was recorded by international organizations in the weeks and months before Mr. Moïse’s July 7 death. The world was mostly indifferent. In the face of a humanitarian appeal by UNICEF for roughly $50 million to meet the urgent needs of some 1.5 million penniless people, nearly half of them children, less than a third of the requested funding had been received. Less than a month ago, the top U.N. official in Haiti, Helen La Lime, noted that the country’s overall humanitarian plan for 2021-2022, targeting just a third of an estimated 4.4 million Haitians who need relief, faced a shortfall of $198 million of $235 million requested.