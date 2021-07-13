The sight of Cubans demonstrating against the incompetence and repression of a dictatorial government provided a rare moment of bipartisan agreement. President Biden on Monday declared: “We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba’s authoritarian regime.” In a shot across the bow of the island nation’s ruling class, Biden asserted, “The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights. . . . The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves.”