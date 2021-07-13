Conservatives and liberals in Congress issued similar words of support for the Cuban people. Freedom House likewise issued a statement supporting the protesters who have been brutally attacked by police: “In a remarkable and unprecedented demonstration, thousands of Cubans took to the streets on Sunday, demanding their fundamental freedoms, economic reforms, and the ‘end of the dictatorship.’ Paramilitary troops, specialized riot police, and supporters of President [Díaz-Canel] have injured and arbitrarily detained hundreds of peaceful prodemocracy demonstrators.” The organization also called on the international community to “emphatically denounce the ‘combat order’ issued by President Díaz-Canel,” warning that the regime’s rhetoric “can push the country into civil war.”
It is unclear what the United States can do beyond offering words of support to nurture a democratic movement. Officially, our Cuba policy remains under review. Human rights advocates have a number of policy shifts in mind. David J. Kramer, a human rights guru currently with the McCain Institute tells me, “We should be crystal clear in standing with the people of Cuba, rally our democratic allies in solidarity, impose sanctions on those cracking down on the protesters, and magnify messaging about the gross mismanagement of the Cuban economy by the government and Communist Party.”
This is a perfect opportunity to reinvigorate Radio Televisión Martí, an American state-run broadcaster that transmits news to Cuba, and was a victim of Trump-era budget cuts, right-wing politicization and cronyism. The Cuban regime has long feared its people’s access to accurate news about the outside world and their own disastrously-run country. In particular, the Cuban people should understand that their country’s vaccine program is badly deficient and that its regime refuses to join Covax, the World Health Organization vaccine-distribution program that could provide Cubans with vaccines.
A Freedom House spokesperson also suggests that, on a bipartisan basis, the United States should call for “the release of political prisoners in Cuba, an immediate end to violence against protesters, and restoration of Internet access.” In addition, it urges the Biden administration to work with other democracies in our hemisphere to “support pro-democracy [civil society organizations] and grass-roots movements, calling for reforms and civil society efforts to block against/counteract repression.” The United States can also “condemn Cuba’s actions at the United Nations and the Organization of American States.”
It is not clear whether the demonstrations will continue, but the administration should complete its policy review and seize the opportunity to show that it stands on the side of democracy and is willing to provide humanitarian aid to those abandoned by their own government. If not in Cuba, democracy advocates around the world may be emboldened to defend rights so long as the United States has their backs.