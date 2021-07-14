To accept the new global tax system, Congress, which intermittently involves itself in the executive branch’s governance of this nation, would have to change not only some U.S. laws but also some treaties, which would require two-thirds of the Senate. This assumes, perhaps rashly, that a parliamentary maneuver will not be contrived to further erode the rule of law by evading this constitutional requirement. The Paris climate “agreement,” and the nuclear “joint comprehensive plan of action” with Iran, should have been treaties, but were treated as lesser things because the executive branch did not want to try to muster the broad support that the Constitution mandates for momentous measures. For the United States, a congressional embrace of the Biden administration’s global minimum tax rate by wafer-thin majorities under a ludicrously elastic “reconciliation” process would be most momentous as a further fraying of the nation’s increasing ragged rule of law.