His rhetoric was piercing. “The ‘big lie’ is just that: A big lie,” he declared before condemning the rash of voting suppression bills. “There’s an unfolding assault taking place in America today, an attempt to suppress and subvert the right to vote in fair and free elections, an assault on Democracy, an assault on liberty, an assault on who we are as Americans.”
At one point Biden, usually averse to partisan attacks, lambasted Republicans for trying to suppress voting and overturn election results. “Have you no shame?” And that is the rub. One could practically hear tens of millions of Americans respond: No!
While he plugged both the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and chastised Republicans for refusing to even debate the bills, the speech suffered from a glaring omission: Any viable strategy commensurate with the threat he so aptly articulated. One cannot say that this is the “test of our time” and not be willing to toss out a Senate rule that prevents a straight up-or-down vote on protecting our democracy.
The absence of a viable path to voting protections including filibuster reform was not lost on voting activists. Civil rights activist Al Sharpton tried to press Biden without success:
After the speech and a meeting with Biden and other civil rights groups, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights put out a toughly worded statement. “We welcome President Biden’s commitments today and applaud the steps he has taken thus far,” the statement began. It then quickly pivoted to the lack of concrete action: “He must do even more and use the full weight of his office to protect the freedom to vote and stop the onslaught of un-American, anti-voter scams being pushed across the country … This existential crisis of democracy requires urgent action as some erect deliberate barriers to the ballot box for Black, Brown, Indigenous, and new Americans.”
Longtime democracy reformer Fred Wertheimer, president of Democracy 21, struck a similar note. “President Biden made a powerful and impassioned speech today for protecting the sacred right to vote. But now President Biden must show that his words are backed up by action,” he declared in a written statement. He added, “President Biden must move promptly to actively and seriously lobby Congress to create another exception to the filibuster rules to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. The passage of this legislation will be the test of whether President Biden’s efforts to protect voting rights are successful.”
The White House understandably wants to demonstrate to civil rights groups Biden’s sincerity on voting. But that has never been the real issue. Giving a speech without a concrete strategy for attaining his objective only further frustrates his supporters.
Biden should be clear with the Justice Department that he expects the most aggressive litigation strategy possible. While he has sworn off involving himself in specific cases, he is entitled — indeed obligated — to set policy. That could involve challenging all voting restrictions and fake audits, deploying election monitors and investigating improper efforts to change voting outcomes in 2020.
Likewise, it is well past time for Biden to signal, whether privately (to West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III, for example) or publicly, that if 10 Republicans cannot be found to pass reasonable voting protections, filibuster reform must follow. Put differently, he cannot rhetorically commit his presidency and his agenda to protecting democracy without acting to ensure it succeeds. His supporters, the country at large and our democracy cannot settle for anything less.