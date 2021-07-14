That’s simply not true. Every eligible Georgian, regardless of race, will still be able to register to vote, including filling out their registration forms online rather than in person. Registered voters will be able to cast their ballots at thousands of precincts in their neighborhoods, just like before, on Election Day between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. They can also vote early in person during at least 17 days before a general election, including two Saturdays. Counties can authorize extended times for early in-person voting beyond normal office hours and can also approve early in-person voting on Sundays. Voters are also permitted to vote by mail without any excuse required, and counties are required to provide one dropbox per 100,000 registered voters for people to submit their ballot if they don’t trust the Postal Service.