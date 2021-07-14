We are optimistic about the proposal, too — but cautiously. The highlight is an extension of the expanded child tax credit that was enacted on a one-year basis in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan earlier this year. Delivered at a maximum rate of $3,600 per year for kids under 6 and $3,000 for kids between 6 and 17, the credit has the potential, if permanent, to cut the child poverty rate, 14.4 percent in 2019, by half. The package also contains other major elements of President Biden’s American Families Plan — tuition-free community college, family and medical leave, universal pre-K, increased tax credits for Obamacare and investments to fight climate change. Mr. Sanders won a new dental, vision and hearing benefit under Medicare, a potential life-changer for millions of seniors who now pay for these items out of pocket — or don’t get them at all.
Now for the cautionary notes: The actual share each priority will get out of the $3.5 trillion — assuming that headline number survives scrutiny from other Senate Democrats — remains to be determined. Mr. Sanders’s new Medicare benefits, for example, would take up roughly $358 billion ove 10 years, according to a Congressional Budget Office analysis of a similar proposal in 2019. The actual duration of each program is unspecified; so are the offsetting tax increases and spending reductions. A document released by the Budget Committee Wednesday alluded to savings on prescription drugs, presumably by allowing Medicare to negotiate with pharmaceutical makers, along with “tax reform” for corporations and high income individuals and “tax enforcement” — the last being the same pot of money that’s already being tapped for a separate bipartisan infrastructure bill. Even less credibly, the plan relies on “long-term economic growth.”
All too predictably, the plan is most clear about what it would “prohibit tax increases on”: households earning less than $400,000, “small businesses” and “family farms.” That rules out about 98 percent of the American people, in keeping with one of Mr. Biden’s more imprudent campaign promises. And, of course, even if this package ends up being deficit-neutral, the government’s debt is still growing rapidly as a result of other deficit spending.
At the very least, Congress must resist the push by blue-state Democrats to increase one upper-middle class tax break — the deduction for state and local taxes paid — which benefits their constituents. It’s going to be expensive to meet the country’s health, child care, education and climate goals. Democrats should stop pretending that they can be financed by taxing no one but the one percent.
