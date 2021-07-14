Yet today, we find ourselves trying to look at the universe through an increasingly polluted atmosphere and a low-earth orbit that is progressively filling with more and more poorly regulated satellite constellations and space junk. Many of us are also living in light-polluted urban areas, that are also redlined in a way that makes it especially difficult for the poorest among us — who are disproportionately Black and Indigenous-descended folks — to access a dark night sky. It shouldn’t be necessary to board a spaceship to experience the wonder of the cosmos. But it may seem that way in communities where even a clear view of the stars is out of reach.