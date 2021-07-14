Countries such as Haiti are therefore stuck with a vicious cycle of toxic leadership worsened by political violence. Because it’s dangerous to become president, the potential pool of candidates is narrowed to those who want to rule for the wrong reasons. Then, once in power, even comparatively decent rulers end up clinging to power ruthlessly, because they know that losing power could cost them their life, their livelihood or their freedom. As they overstay their welcome to the dismay of the public or rival factions, they make political violence — in the form of a coup or assassination — more likely. The process then repeats itself, getting worse each time.