As the Duma campaign gets underway, support for United Russia is down into the 20s — and that’s according not only to independent pollsters but to government agencies as well. Quite a dismal result for a regime that holds a complete monopoly over administrative resources, major media outlets and the government bureaucracy. In Moscow, according to the independent Levada polling center, Putin’s party is at 15 percent. Yet the Kremlin is signaling plans to keep its two-thirds majority in the next parliament — a mathematically impossible feat given the poll numbers. Perhaps the only remaining way to make this happen would be outright, old-school fraud. The last time the Kremlin resorted to this, in 2011, Russia saw the largest street protests of Putin’s rule. And this was long before the public’s current restlessness with a man trying to set himself up as president for life.