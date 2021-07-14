The judge noted that one witness said in an affidavit filed with the lawsuit that she believed she saw election workers switching votes from Mr. Trump to Mr. Biden. Had any of the lawyers spoken to the witness, the judge asked, to determine exactly what she saw that led her to believe that votes had been switched? There was silence. “Anyone?” she asked again, and when there was still no answer she said: “Let the record reflect that no one made that inquiry, which was central to [the] allegation.” It was rich seeing some attorneys who enthusiastically promoted suspicions last fall and winter try to distance themselves now. Mr. Wood said he had no involvement in preparing the lawsuit even though his name was on the court papers. An attorney for Emily Newman described her role as “de minimis . . . a contract lawyer working from home who spent maybe five hours on this matter.”