However, Merkel’s biggest diplomatic challenge came in the shape of former president Donald Trump. The latter’s ego had already been dented by the fact that Merkel had been chosen as Time magazine’s Person of the Year in 2015, to Trump’s great annoyance (“They picked [the] person who is ruining Germany,” he tweeted). The two leaders clashed over everything from climate change to Germany’s NATO contributions. Where images of Merkel with Bush and Obama were dominated by smiles, kisses and handshakes, the most iconic image of Merkel and Trump would remain one of a stern-faced German chancellor leaning over a table to address a seated U.S. president with his arms folded and his gaze firmly avoiding hers.