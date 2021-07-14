The failure to interview any of the people on the receiving end of the police action is especially glaring, given that the report also reverently cites comments from Park Police officers and administration officials claiming that the police actions were justified because the protesters were violent. Yet nearly all the incidents of violence documented in the report occurred before June 1 or in other parts of the District. It’s understandable how violence on previous nights or in other places might have spurred the decision to expand the perimeter around the White House, but, again, that doesn’t justify the decision to clear the park before the curfew, and with such force. You don’t subject peaceful people to police violence simply because some other people standing in the same area may have been violent on previous days.