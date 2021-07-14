Crouse has some familiarity with Phelps’ “struggles outside the pool.” Back in 2017, she wrote a story about how Phelps had assisted Australian swimming star Grant Hackett, among others, in dealing with his mental health issues. Headlined “Michael Phelps: A Golden Shoulder to Lean On,” the deeply reported piece discussed the swimmer’s own troubles with anxiety and depression, along with his 2014 stay at an Arizona treatment center. “Recognizing how difficult it is for many people to recognize their vulnerabilities and reach out for help, Phelps has devoted himself to unraveling the stigma of mental illness,” wrote Crouse.