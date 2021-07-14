★ Try to avoid the free riders. Totally worth it to say you’ve done space, but try to avoid the flights that include people who won a free trip; mine had two of them, and they had their faces pressed up against the glass the whole time saying, “Wow!” and “It looks so small!” and “Can you believe this, can you believe we’re here?” and “We’re so lucky to be alive right now!” and they both started to cry and got too emotional to take a picture of me even though I asked nicely, and it was like, get it together. I might try to go a second time just to see what it’s like without them being so distracting. Probably not worth a third, though.