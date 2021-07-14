Millions of black South Africans living under conditions of poverty do not have a stake in Nelson Mandela’s nominally free South Africa. They have no reason to be excited about waking up tomorrow. They have dim prospects of self-actualization. They do not stand to lose reputations or careers if they are found guilty of public violence and theft, because you can only lose that which you have. They lack hope and confidence in the government, because the political investment in the ANC since 1994 has not delivered on its much-touted political slogan of “A Better Life for All.”