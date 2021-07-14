These unnerving stories all illustrate just how important our society thinks it is for families to have more children — and just how little we back up that belief. We’re litigating who should have kids and trying to force those parents to reproduce for the greater good, rather than treating the effort to become a parent as a right broadly worth protecting.
Do we value families? Or don’t we?
It’s all too easy to assume that a right to pursue childbearing is well-established, and that involuntary sterilization in particular is a grotesque relic of the past. In 1927, Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. argued that “it is better for all the world if, instead of waiting to execute degenerate offspring for crime or to let them starve for their imbecility, society can prevent those who are manifestly unfit from continuing their kind.” Surely no one still thinks that?
Yet, some of the women who may be eligible for reparations in California were sterilized in prison as recently as 2013. In 2017, a Tennessee judge told inmates of both genders he would reduce their sentences if they consented to sterilization. Last year, a whistleblower alleged that undocumented immigrant women were receiving hysterectomies while in detention at an unusually high rate.
The state isn’t the only institution that can interfere with a person’s fertility, either. An Australian couple, both of whom have Down syndrome, made headlines in 2016 when they discussed their hopes to have children against their parents’ opposition. Singer Britney Spears recently alleged that her conservators had forced her to get an IUD and “won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have any more children.” Accounts such as these illustrate an ugly tendency: It’s easier to regulate who can become a parent than to help people become great caregivers.
While horrors like these are in a class of their own, there are softer, but still insidious, forces that prevent people from pursuing parenthood.
It’s impossible to put a value on the joy and fulfillment children brings their parents, but the cost of keeping a kid fed, housed, clothed and educated is much discussed — and intimidating. The Agriculture Department’s estimate of what a middle-income family will spend to raise a single child to age 17? $233,610 in 2015 dollars.
No wonder, as a recent New York Times investigation found, “as more women of all social classes have prioritized education and career, delaying childbearing has become a broad pattern among American women almost everywhere.” That may work well for many women and their eventual kids. But for others, the effort to become parents may come too late, or involve fertility treatments that are costly at best and prohibitive at worst.
Rather than consigning ourselves to a world where childbearing feels out of reach, we should imagine what it would look like to create a society that lowers the barriers to parenthood.
Public policy can’t play matchmaker or address any of the other quirks of fate and time that prevent people from starting families when they’re young.
But it certainly could eliminate some of the expense of having children — whether through child-care subsidies, permanent expansion of the child tax credit or even ambitious baby bonds programs that could make it easier to save for college — that make many families hesitate. And employers and the federal government can also push back on still-rampant false choices between parenthood and professional satisfaction, especially by cracking down on pregnancy discrimination.
People who have their fertility stolen from them have radically different experiences from those whose ability to have children slips away because of the harsh realities of the U.S. economic system. But they share a common sense of loss.
And too often, our society responds to that grief in a way that’s punitive rather than helpful. Guilting people into having children they want but can’t afford to prop up the Social Security Trust Fund makes for an awful pitch. Coercing women into staying pregnant with punitive antiabortion laws doesn’t make childbearing look very attractive either.
The better, braver thing to do would be to build a world that makes it easier for everyone to have the children that they want. That would involve radical changes in mind-set, suspending judgment about who deserves to parent and the value of work over family.
An expanded social safety net would definitely cost money. But American families, whether they’re headed by undocumented immigrants or Britney Spears, are already paying the price for our collective failure.
