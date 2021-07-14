Courtroom quips sometimes challenge even the most attentive ears, as was the case in the 2018 Bill Cosby trial in a Pennsylvania state court. A dispute arose in that trial — where cameras and recording equipment were barred — as to what, exactly, Cosby had said after a prosecutor declared him a flight risk following his conviction for sexual assault. The TV star owned a plane, said the prosecutor. "He doesn’t have a plane, you a——!” Cosby said, according to many journalists, though another version of the quote — “I don’t have a plane.” — also emerged. The Reporters Committee later argued in a filing that audio and video recordings “act as a primary resource against which misleading portrayals can be checked against.”