Yet there’s also been an uptick in inconsiderate behavior, the sort of stuff that doesn’t make headlines but does make flying miserable. In my own travel over the past several months, I’ve encountered at least one person per flight who doesn’t bother with headsets, sharing their music and game sounds with fellow passengers whether we like it or not. Some passengers just help themselves to seats that were assigned to others. On a cross-country flight in May, I noticed a man watching what appeared to be adult material on his laptop.