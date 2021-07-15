O’Toole and the current iteration of the Conservative Party are built for another era. The party is caught in the past, flat-footed, wed to the extremists within its ranks, led by sugarless scones who lack the moral fortitude necessary to drag their side into the latter half of the past century, let alone the cutting edge of this one. In other words, the Conservative leadership can’t read the room — and even if they could, it’s not clear they could persuade the rest of the party to join them.