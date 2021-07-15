Outside civil rights activists, especially Stacey Abrams, should take the lead in drafting the pledge and persuading corporations to sign. However, there is nothing like a face-to-face meeting with the president, followed by a presidential expression of gratitude, to convince corporate leaders to do the right thing. I can almost hear President Biden telling a room full of CEOs, “C’mon folks. Sign the pledge and we all go out to the Rose Garden to show what real patriotism looks like.” There might be no better use of the bully pulpit.