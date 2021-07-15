I am amazed, alarmed and not a little disgusted by the lack of attention to the uprising of an oppressed people in the communist dictatorship. There hasn’t been a protest like this in Cuba in 60-plus years. It’s as if the fall of the Berlin Wall had been limited to a couple of minutes of network news. Would cable news of 2021 have even covered Boris Yeltsin on a tank in Moscow in August 1991? These channels rightly invested in the Arab Spring in 2010. Now they are nearly silent. Why?