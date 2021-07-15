But not always. And as Democrats try to pass what could be a truly revolutionary infrastructure and jobs package, the fact that what they’re doing is popular and will probably have tremendously beneficial results won’t be enough to avoid political problems in the future, particularly in the 2022 midterm elections.
There are still multiple ways the infrastructure bills could play out. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) reportedly plans to file cloture on the “bipartisan” infrastructure bill on Monday. We’ll then see whether 10 Republicans will break their own party’s filibuster (spoiler alert: they almost certainly won’t).
At that point Democrats will have to fold that bill into the larger infrastructure bill we learned about Wednesday, which they hope to pass by majority vote through reconciliation.
If it should pass in its current form, they’ll have plenty to brag about, from improvements to roads, bridges, water systems and broadband, to expanded Medicare benefits, providing health coverage for more low- and moderate-income people, creating a vital clean energy standard and investing in climate change mitigation, creating universal pre-K and much more.
But no matter how widespread and popular those benefits prove to be, don’t expect the public to rush to Biden’s side. We’ve already seen how in this polarized moment, popular policies aren’t enough.
The covid-19 relief bill Biden signed in March shows the limited effect policy has to change the basic political situation. The bill itself was extremely popular: Public support for it regularly topped 60 and even 70 percent.
But that didn’t change many minds about Biden himself. Right before the bill’s passage, Biden’s approval rating averaged 53 percent. A month later it was 54 percent. Two months later, also 54 percent. Today it’s around 52 percent.
In other words, Biden kept a campaign promise and signed a popular bill that literally sent people thousands of dollars, and his popularity barely budged.
That doesn’t mean there’s no political purpose in passing the infrastructure bills. If Democrats don’t repeatedly demonstrate that they’re using their power to solve problems and improve Americans’ lives, they’ll definitely get trounced in the midterms. Unfortunately, doing the job you were elected to do is a necessary but not sufficient condition for having voters keep you in the majority.
What is sufficient? The sad reality is that voters need to not only be generally happy with the ruling party’s performance — they also have to be angry at the opposition party or afraid of what would happen if it won.
As most everyone knows, the usual scenario is that the opposition party does well in midterm elections, often enough to win control of one or both houses of Congress; it’s what happened in 2018, 2014, 2010 and 2006. But recent exceptions are just as revealing.
In two midterm elections, the opposition party did not manage a huge sweep. In 1998, a backlash against the impeachment of President Bill Clinton killed Republicans’ chances of expanding their majorities; they gained no net seats in the Senate and lost five in the House.
And in 2002, Republicans successfully used the Sept. 11 attacks to engage in an orgy of fear-mongering that tarred Democrats as sympathetic to terrorists; rather than losing seats in the first midterm of George W. Bush’s presidency, the GOP gained two in the Senate and eight in the House.
In both cases, the president had strong support — Clinton and Bush were each at around 65 percent approval when the midterms came. But what really mattered was that voters had a particular reason to be angry at the opposition.
The implication for Democrats now clinging to razor-thin majorities in both houses is clear: While they have to pass bills such as this infrastructure bill, that alone won’t keep them from losing control of Congress. They need to make voters understand that if Republicans take over, very bad things are going to happen.
Which is true. It’s convincing people — and making them feel it strongly enough to rush to the polls to avert that danger — that’s the hard part.