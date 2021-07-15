The Indianapolis regional FBI office approached by USA Gymnastics officials in 2015 “did not formally document any of its investigative activity,” “did not formally open an investigation or assessment of the matter,” “did not advise state or local authorities about the allegations and did not take any action to mitigate the risk to gymnasts that Nassar continued to treat," the report says. When the media started investigating, Indianapolis Field Office Special Agent in Charge W. Jay Abbott suggested that the FBI lie about how quickly his office had moved to address the allegations. That would be grotesque enough even if Abbott hadn’t met with a USA Gymnastics official to discuss a possible job with the U.S. Olympic Committee.