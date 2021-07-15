Democratic failure, on the other hand, would reinvigorate a faltering Reagan-era consensus. If inflation takes off and reaches heights not seen since the 1970s, Republicans will be well-positioned. They will say “I told you so” and reap the political benefits as America’s upper middle class overlooks cultural disagreements with the party’s right and votes their pocketbooks. Inflation is the scourge of wage earners. People with modest savings will watch as their salaries can’t keep up and their nest eggs melt away. Even inflation in the range of 7 percent, if sustained, would be higher than most Americans have experienced and would affect every aspect of daily life. Democrats’ political agenda will not survive if that happens.