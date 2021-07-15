Federal prosecutors charged four Iranians this week with conspiring to kidnap one of the country’s most courageous and influential dissidents — Masih Alinejad, who from a base in Brooklyn has inspired countless women to defy the regime’s restrictions on dress, speech and political activity. With more than 5 million followers on social media and a weekly television program on the Voice of America’s Persian service, Ms. Alinejad has shown she can create movements inside Iran — such as the White Wednesdays protests, in which women photographed themselves removing their headscarves. The regime tried to silence her with death threats and pressure on her family: Her sister was forced to denounce her on state television, and her brother, though not himself an activist, was arrested and sentenced to eight years in prison. According to U.S. prosecutors, security forces tried to bribe other relatives to lure Ms. Alinejad to travel to a place where she could be abducted — a tactic they used to capture two other exiled dissidents, one of whom was later executed.