Federal prosecutors charged four Iranians this week with conspiring to kidnap one of the country’s most courageous and influential dissidents — Masih Alinejad, who from a base in Brooklyn has inspired countless women to defy the regime’s restrictions on dress, speech and political activity. With more than 5 million followers on social media and a weekly television program on the Voice of America’s Persian service, Ms. Alinejad has shown she can create movements inside Iran — such as the White Wednesdays protests, in which women photographed themselves removing their headscarves. The regime tried to silence her with death threats and pressure on her family: Her sister was forced to denounce her on state television, and her brother, though not himself an activist, was arrested and sentenced to eight years in prison. According to U.S. prosecutors, security forces tried to bribe other relatives to lure Ms. Alinejad to travel to a place where she could be abducted — a tactic they used to capture two other exiled dissidents, one of whom was later executed.
When all of this failed, intelligence agents began working on a scheme to capture Ms. Alinejad in Brooklyn, according to an indictment unsealed in federal court in Manhattan. Like the plot Tehran concocted to assassinate the Saudi ambassador in Washington a decade ago, the abduction plan was wildly audacious: Apparently Ms. Alinejad was to be spirited to the Brooklyn waterfront and transported by boat to Venezuela, whose regime has become a close Iranian ally. “This is not some far-fetched movie plot,” said William F. Sweeney Jr., the assistant director of the FBI’s New York office; the Iranians hired private investigators to surveil Ms. Alinejad and her household.
The FBI deserves credit for breaking up the plot, and Ms. Alinejad has rightly received police protection in recent weeks. But the Iranians hardly hid their designs. Ms. Alinejad published an op-ed in The Post last August pointing out that the regime had launched a social media campaign calling for her kidnapping. The message for the Biden administration, which has frequently proclaimed its intention to defend pro-democracy dissidents, is that Iran and other foreign dictatorships won’t shrink from launching attacks inside the United States unless deterred. Mr. Biden’s decision not to sanction Mohammed bin Salman for the Khashoggi murder won’t have helped. As Ms. Alinejad told the New York Times, the Iranians “are not scared of America — they’re scared of me.”
