At issue is the ubiquitous claim from Republican senators that they are outraged, absolutely outraged, that in addition to the bipartisan “hard” infrastructure bill, Democrats are also negotiating a “human infrastructure” proposal to pass alone via reconciliation.
Republicans have told us over and over that if House Democrats delay in passing the bipartisan bill to compel the Senate to also send over the reconciliation one, it’s tantamount to “extortion” and holding the bipartisan bill “hostage.”
Well, now Politico reports on what’s really going on inside McConnell’s devious mind. Shockingly, this concern is very far away from it indeed.
Somewhat surprisingly — at least, according to Politico — McConnell is weighing whether to allow at least 10 Republicans to support the plan, overcoming a GOP filibuster and giving President Biden a bipartisan win.
The competing pressures on McConnell are as follows. On one side, Politico reports, he knows some of his senators see the “bipartisan appeal” of infrastructure, and one of his GOP allies — Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio — is the lead negotiator on the bipartisan package, which includes $579 billion in new spending.
On the other, McConnell is under heavy pressure from conservative groups to kill the bipartisan deal, because one of its pay-fors is increased IRS enforcement against tax avoidance, mostly by the wealthy and big corporations. And giving Biden a win would be at odds with McConnell’s M.O. in all sorts of other ways.
In one respect, Republicans are indeed not happy that Democrats are linking the two bills. But here’s what’s really going on with that, according to Politico:
Many Republican senators worry they are stepping into a trap by agreeing to an infrastructure deal that will help Biden pass a larger spending bill, one designed to increase taxes on the wealthy while expanding social programs and policies to fight climate change. At a closed-door Tuesday lunch, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) bluntly asked his party what working with Democrats will get the GOP in the end, attendees said.McConnell later responded that Republicans can’t control Democrats’ separate spending plans, urging his party to look at Portman’s effort as separate from the multi-trillion-dollar package Biden’s party plans to pass without GOP votes.
Wait, now McConnell wants Republicans to view the two bills as separate, and he’s admitting that what Democrats do with their majorities is a distinct matter from how Republicans should evaluate the bipartisan bill on the merits? Good to hear!
That aside, as this shows, the real internal deliberation here is around the idea that passing a bipartisan bill will help Democrats ultimately pass a reconciliation one. That’s what Republicans actually fear.
By the way, this might be true: Passing a bipartisan bill might make it easier for moderates like Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) to support the reconciliation one. Now that Manchin is making positive (if noncommittal) noises about the new $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, this looks more likely.
But this wasn’t what Republicans expected to happen. While some Republicans do sincerely want a bipartisan bill, another motive for many was plainly that a bipartisan one might derail the push for a reconciliation bill.
The original hope was that passage of the bipartisan measure would make moderate Democrats less likely to do more on partisan lines later. As the New York Times bluntly puts it:
Some Republicans had hoped that a bipartisan accord on physical infrastructure projects would siphon momentum from a multitrillion-dollar reconciliation package. Instead, it appears very much on track.
So the real reason Republicans are angry about the linkage of the two bills is that the Democratic strategy — for now, at least — appears to be working.
Obviously what politicians say publicly and privately is often vastly different. But in this case, each time Republicans feign public outrage that Democrats are somehow treating them unfairly with their linkage strategy, lots of reporters pretend to believe them. The next time Republicans do this, let’s choose not to do that, shall we?