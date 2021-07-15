Much of the time, allegations of sexual assault languish without documentation. The backlog of rape kits nationwide is just one example of the low priority our society puts on investigating and punishing sexual abuse. In this scandal, the initial FBI agents who received graphic details of Nassar’s abuse never opened a proper investigation. (A separate reporting of him to a local police department in 2004 never resulted in a real file being opened, either.) Often, survivors wait with their lives on hold to see what comes of the raw and painful details they’ve shared with detectives, only for months to go by without updates.