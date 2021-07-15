Now Trump has settled the debate by embracing the rioters. In an interview last Sunday with uber-fan Maria Bartiromo of Fox “News,” Trump said there was a “lovefest between the police, the Capitol Police, and the people that walked down to the Capitol.” (The Capitol Police union says 140 officers were injured during this love-in.) He praised the “tremendous people” who walked through doors that “were open.” (The doors were opened by rioters who had smashed windows to get inside.) He demanded that the authorities “release the people that are incarcerated,” because they supposedly had “no guns.” (One rioter was charged with a firearms offense and many others were armed with weapons ranging from baseball bats to bear spray.)