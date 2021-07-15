Doocy: Thank you, Jen. About voting rights and these Texas lawmakers who have come to Washington. Do you know any — of any examples from his 36 years in the Senate that Joe Biden just hopped on a train and left town to avoid a vote that he knew he was going to lose?

Psaki: (Laughs.) Welcome back. (Laughter.) Look, I think that the President’s view is that these Texas legislators were making a statement through action in opposition to efforts in their state to oppose restrictions on people’s fundamental rights and their rights to vote in their state. That is why they departed.

The Pre— the Vice President met with these legislators yesterday, and the Vice President — and the President, I should say, certainly applauds their actions and their outspoken opposition to states — to efforts to put in place restrictive measures in their state.

Doocy: And maybe it is funny to think about it that way, but the President is talking about this as the most serious assault on democracy’s since the Civil War.

Psaki: I don’t think anything about — I don’t think anything about this is funny. I think what is important to note, though, here is that there are 28 states, including Texas, where there are laws in place or in process to make it harder to vote. And it requires bold action, it requires bold voices to speak out against that and make sure people understand their rights. That’s exactly what’s happening here.

Doocy: So does the candidate — who’s now President ... does he think that the best way to prevent something bad from happening — that he thinks is bad — from happening in Texas is for these lawmakers to be hiding out in a different state or for them to go back and sit down at the table?

Psaki: The President fundamentally believes you should work together in areas where you can find agreement, as he is on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework that is going to help rebuild roads and rails and bridges around our country, and also that you should be outspoken where you have concerns about affronts to democracy. That’s what he did yesterday, and that’s what these legislators are doing now.